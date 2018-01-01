JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.47
CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.05 0.08 0.07
Current Ratio 8.51 7.40 6.75
Asset turnover ratio 0.83 0.24 0.63
Inventory turnover ratio 1.75 0.51 1.42
Debtors turnover ratio 1.94 0.62 1.36
Interest Coverage ratio 2.18 -6.05 -7.40
Operating Margin (%) 7.07 -16.38 -17.60
Net Profit Margin (%) 2.56 -24.06 -22.15
Return on Capital Employed (%) 2.24 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 1.25 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Eye: