Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3.07
|10.97
|6.35
|3.81
|1.29
|Other Income
|0.56
|2.87
|0.64
|0.58
|0.66
|Total Income
|3.63
|13.84
|6.99
|4.39
|1.95
|Total Expenditure
|4.99
|11.87
|7.56
|4.76
|2.56
|Operating Profit
|-1.37
|1.97
|-0.57
|-0.37
|-0.61
|Interest
|0.01
|0.20
|0.22
|0.08
|0.10
|Gross Profit
|-1.37
|1.77
|-0.79
|-0.45
|-0.71
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.34
|0.12
|0.13
|0.12
|PBT
|-1.51
|1.43
|-0.91
|-0.58
|-0.83
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.51
|1.42
|-0.91
|-0.58
|-0.83
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.51
|1.42
|-0.91
|-0.58
|-0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|0.71
|-0.47
|0.00
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.84
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.36
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.14
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.64
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
