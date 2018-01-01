JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.47
CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 4.63 11.88 4.88 9.66 12.93
Other Income 0.76 0.90 0.92 1.22 1.15
Total Income 5.39 12.78 5.80 10.88 14.08
Total Expenditure 7.77 12.96 6.47 13.16 11.61
Operating Profit -2.38 -0.18 -0.67 -2.28 2.47
Interest 0.06 0.36 0.13 0.24 0.09
Gross Profit -2.43 -0.54 -0.80 -2.52 2.38
Depreciation 0.23 0.18 0.19 0.22 0.46
PBT -2.65 -0.72 -0.99 -2.74 1.92
Tax 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -2.67 -0.72 -0.99 -2.74 1.92
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -2.67 -0.72 -0.99 -2.74 1.92
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -1.29 -0.36 -0.49 -1.37 0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.84 0.84
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.82 41.81
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 1.17 1.17
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.18 58.19
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Eye: