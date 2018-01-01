You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
|Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|4.63
|11.88
|4.88
|9.66
|12.93
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.90
|0.92
|1.22
|1.15
|Total Income
|5.39
|12.78
|5.80
|10.88
|14.08
|Total Expenditure
|7.77
|12.96
|6.47
|13.16
|11.61
|Operating Profit
|-2.38
|-0.18
|-0.67
|-2.28
|2.47
|Interest
|0.06
|0.36
|0.13
|0.24
|0.09
|Gross Profit
|-2.43
|-0.54
|-0.80
|-2.52
|2.38
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.18
|0.19
|0.22
|0.46
|PBT
|-2.65
|-0.72
|-0.99
|-2.74
|1.92
|Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.67
|-0.72
|-0.99
|-2.74
|1.92
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-2.67
|-0.72
|-0.99
|-2.74
|1.92
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.36
|-0.49
|-1.37
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.84
|0.84
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.82
|41.81
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|1.17
|1.17
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.18
|58.19
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
