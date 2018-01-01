You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|17.32
|5.10
|13.50
|17.61
|26.05
|Other Income
|3.51
|1.24
|1.52
|1.55
|1.48
|Total Income
|20.83
|6.34
|15.02
|19.16
|27.53
|Total Expenditure
|19.43
|7.32
|17.73
|16.75
|22.28
|Operating Profit
|1.40
|-0.98
|-2.71
|2.41
|5.25
|Interest
|0.42
|0.18
|0.36
|0.14
|0.09
|Gross Profit
|0.98
|-1.16
|-3.07
|2.27
|5.16
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.25
|0.29
|0.61
|0.55
|PBT
|0.52
|-1.41
|-3.36
|1.66
|4.61
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.51
|-1.41
|-3.36
|1.39
|4.61
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.51
|-1.41
|-3.36
|1.39
|4.61
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|27.17
|26.50
|27.91
|31.35
|29.96
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-0.70
|-1.68
|0.69
|2.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.84
|0.84
|0.85
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|41.82
|41.82
|42.28
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.17
|1.17
|1.16
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|58.18
|58.18
|57.72
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
