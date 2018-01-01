Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Company Information
Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The promoters of the company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar has substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Creative Eye is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. It's programming are telecasted in Doordarshan...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|Dheeraj Kumar
|Executive Director :
|Zuby Kochar
|Non Executive Director :
|M R Sivaraman
|Company Secretary :
|Khushbu G Shah
|Addtnl Independent Director :
|Mukesh Sharma
|Addtnl Independent Director :
|Omprakash Diwan Chand Kataria
|Addtnl Independent Director :
|Matty Vishal Dutt
|AUDITOR :
|Uttam Abuwala & Co/NGS & Co LLP
|IND NAME :
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Kailash Plaza Plot No 12-A, New Link Road Andheri(W),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400053
|Ph : 91-22-26732613(7 lines)
|WEBSITE : http://www.creativeeye.com
|E-mail : contact@creativeeye.com
