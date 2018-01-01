JUST IN
Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
OPEN 3.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Company Information

Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The promoters of the company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar has substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Creative Eye is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. It's programming are telecasted in Doordarshan...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Dheeraj Kumar
Executive Director : Zuby Kochar
Non Executive Director : M R Sivaraman
Company Secretary : Khushbu G Shah
Addtnl Independent Director : Mukesh Sharma
Addtnl Independent Director : Omprakash Diwan Chand Kataria
Addtnl Independent Director : Matty Vishal Dutt
AUDITOR : Uttam Abuwala & Co/NGS & Co LLP
IND NAME : Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Kailash Plaza Plot No 12-A, New Link Road Andheri(W),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400053
Ph : 91-22-26732613(7 lines)
WEBSITE : http://www.creativeeye.com
E-mail : contact@creativeeye.com

