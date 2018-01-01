Creative Eye Ltd promoted by Deeraj Kumar Kocchhar and Zuby Kochhar in 1986 is engaged in production of television content. The promoters of the company Deeraj Kumar Kochhar and Zuby Kochhar has substantial expertise in the field of film and television production. Creative Eye is engaged in both commissioned and sponsorship programming production. It's programming are telecasted in Doordarshan and other satellite channels. It is present in all activities of the production process, ie. from conception to getting the program telecast on TV and marketing airtime on Doordarshan. The company first started making serials in 1986. Some of its popular serials are "Kahan Gaye Woh log", "Adalat", and "Om Namah Shivay". Other diversifications include sports programming in which the Creative Eye is a part of a consortium that markets and sells commercial time for sports events and programmes. It has expanded its product offerings across genres for major satellite channels,in addition to production for Doordarshan. Creative Eye came out with a public issue of 50 lakhs equity shares of Rs 5/- each at a price of Rs 50/- per share in Nov. 2000. The proceeds of the public issue was meant to be utilised for development of portals, procurement of film rights and otherto finance the future activities of the company. The company plans to broadcast its content on the internet, which would include in-house content as well as programmes that are sourced from outside. It is in the process of developing portals like www.entry2india.com and www.mahashakti.com. During the year,the company has issued 50,44,000 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each at a premium of Rs.45/- per Equity Share through Book Building and Fixed Price Portion.The reason for Issue is for the following purposes:1. Development of Portals.2. To augment Long Term Working Capital Resources.3. Expansion of Post Production Studio. The company has shifted its business from Doordarshan to Satellite Channels. It has also flagged off a new T V Serial 'Shree Ganesh' on Sony Channel.