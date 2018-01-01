You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
|Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|3.47
|CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.62
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|5
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|532392
|NSE Code
|CREATIVEYE
|BSE Group
|B
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Quick Links for Creative Eye:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices