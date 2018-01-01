JUST IN
Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
OPEN 3.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 5
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 532392
NSE Code CREATIVEYE
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

