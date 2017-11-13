Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
|Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|3.47
|CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.62
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Announcements
-
Creative Eye Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31/12/2017.
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Newspaper Publication
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Closure of Trading Window
29/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Board Meeting On 9Th February 2018 For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
29/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
09/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Appointment of Director
02/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Press Release / Media Release
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Newspaper Publication
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
13/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
13/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Updates
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Updates
02/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Resignation of Director
02/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Board Meeting On 13.11.2017 For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requiremen
24/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30.09.2017
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Eye Ltd Scrutinizers Report
28/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Creative Eye:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices