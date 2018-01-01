JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.47
CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Zee Entertainmen 575.70 1.28 619.35 477.25 55295.99
Sun TV Network 892.25 1.51 1097.05 652.30 35161.79
TV18 Broadcast 63.75 1.67 66.90 33.15 10928.98
Dish TV 65.65 -1.35 110.95 63.60 6998.29
PVR 1320.95 -0.08 1659.70 1145.00 6174.12
D B Corp 322.50 -2.58 395.20 312.00 5934.00
Jagran Prakashan 163.20 -1.06 208.55 156.10 5082.05
Ent.Network 698.10 1.12 1008.00 664.00 3327.84
Prime Focus 95.40 -1.19 135.00 76.00 2854.37
Hathway Cable 33.60 -2.75 49.45 27.05 2790.48
T.V. Today Netw. 450.15 0.38 511.20 211.00 2685.59
Inox Leisure 262.45 -2.07 326.00 213.30 2531.59
Music Broadcast 370.25 -3.53 458.00 332.90 2112.28
H T Media 86.30 0.12 118.50 78.00 2008.63
Den Networks 93.70 0.05 149.55 65.00 1834.46
Zee Media 38.40 0.52 50.15 33.65 1807.87
Hindustan Media 229.30 -1.48 297.95 224.00 1682.83
GTPL Hathway 146.55 -4.56 190.30 126.60 1648.10
Eros Intl.Media 173.15 -1.03 308.40 171.05 1644.23
Shemaroo Entert. 514.60 1.39 595.00 316.55 1398.68
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Eye: