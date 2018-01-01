You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|Zee Entertainmen
|575.70
|7.25
|1.28
|4928.40
|Sun TV Network
|892.25
|13.25
|1.51
|2558.25
|D B Corp
|322.50
|-8.55
|-2.58
|2257.43
|PVR
|1320.95
|-1.00
|-0.08
|2002.01
|Dish TV
|65.65
|-0.90
|-1.35
|1945.39
|Jagran Prakashan
|163.20
|-1.75
|-1.06
|1900.08
|H T Media
|86.30
|0.10
|0.12
|1432.04
|Hathway Cable
|33.60
|-0.95
|-2.75
|1307.40
|Inox Leisure
|262.45
|-5.55
|-2.07
|1220.71
|Eros Intl.Media
|173.15
|-1.80
|-1.03
|1146.18
|Den Networks
|93.70
|0.05
|0.05
|980.79
|Hindustan Media
|229.30
|-3.45
|-1.48
|933.27
|Siti Networks
|14.45
|-1.15
|-7.37
|773.68
|TV18 Broadcast
|63.75
|1.05
|1.67
|666.81
|GTPL Hathway
|146.55
|-7.00
|-4.56
|612.76
|T.V. Today Netw.
|450.15
|1.70
|0.38
|572.77
|Ent.Network
|698.10
|7.70
|1.12
|556.52
|Shemaroo Entert.
|514.60
|7.05
|1.39
|414.75
|Zee Media
|38.40
|0.20
|0.52
|390.07
|UFO Moviez
|407.40
|-0.85
|-0.21
|386.60
