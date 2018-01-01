JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.47
CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Zee Entertainmen 575.70 55,295.99 4,928.40 1,034.00 6,374.90
Sun TV Network 892.25 35,161.79 2,558.25 979.41 4,035.51
TV18 Broadcast 63.75 10,928.98 666.81 101.46 3,952.80
Dish TV 65.65 6,998.29 1,945.39 162.69 296.90
PVR 1,320.95 6,174.12 2,002.01 92.92 1,778.13
D B Corp 322.50 5,934.00 2,257.43 377.31 1,728.35
Jagran Prakashan 163.20 5,082.05 1,900.08 316.06 1,836.50
Ent.Network 698.10 3,327.84 556.52 54.47 986.76
Prime Focus 95.40 2,854.37 154.51 -11.04 1,728.49
Hathway Cable 33.60 2,790.48 1,307.40 -154.11 1,833.56
T.V. Today Netw. 450.15 2,685.59 572.77 107.88 635.09
Inox Leisure 262.45 2,531.59 1,220.71 30.48 965.57
Music Broadcast 370.25 2,112.28 271.42 36.66 703.28
H T Media 86.30 2,008.63 1,432.04 61.51 2,726.42
Den Networks 93.70 1,834.46 980.79 -256.76 1,775.49
Zee Media 38.40 1,807.87 390.07 38.15 784.38
Hindustan Media 229.30 1,682.83 933.27 193.60 1,287.90
GTPL Hathway 146.55 1,648.10 612.76 40.09 999.93
Eros Intl.Media 173.15 1,644.23 1,146.18 130.39 2,021.04
Shemaroo Entert. 514.60 1,398.68 414.75 61.68 730.75
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Eye: