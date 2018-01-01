JUST IN
Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Zee Entertainmen 575.70 1.28 4.38 -1.58 1.18 8.27 12.13 63.20
Sun TV Network 892.25 1.51 -2.54 -9.34 0.22 8.05 19.81 113.82
TV18 Broadcast 63.75 1.67 5.46 13.03 16.23 52.69 56.63 92.02
Delta Corp 320.10 1.68 -5.91 -11.78 29.88 61.42 86.76 260.88
Dish TV 65.65 -1.35 -6.55 -12.12 -18.14 -16.16 -36.72 -22.49
PVR 1320.95 -0.08 4.13 -6.38 1.36 -2.00 -7.32 89.26
Ent.Network 698.10 1.12 -0.71 -1.08 -5.98 -17.88 -16.28 4.53
Prime Focus 95.40 -1.19 -4.36 -11.67 -11.75 -7.29 18.95 135.27
Hathway Cable 33.60 -2.75 -6.41 -14.39 -16.00 3.86 -10.40 -36.96
Inox Leisure 262.45 -2.07 -3.74 -13.10 -8.31 9.88 3.80 50.06
Music Broadcast 370.25 -3.53 -6.31 4.87 -3.47 -6.38 (-) (-)
Wonderla Holiday 358.25 -0.32 -4.87 -7.36 -0.76 2.46 -5.82 26.37
Den Networks 93.70 0.05 -5.59 -15.51 -10.93 6.48 15.18 -20.46
Zee Media 38.40 0.52 -6.80 -13.22 -8.46 6.52 6.82 120.06
GTPL Hathway 146.55 -4.56 -11.34 -12.77 -12.25 6.93 (-) (-)
Eros Intl.Media 173.15 -1.03 -10.19 -14.60 -14.54 -16.05 -13.75 -59.72
Shemaroo Entert. 514.60 1.39 -2.13 0.75 27.93 49.75 25.05 140.58
Balaji Telefilms 130.75 2.55 -4.60 -12.10 -16.29 -19.24 43.21 81.98
Siti Networks 14.45 -7.37 -21.25 -26.84 -44.10 -43.99 -61.82 -61.10
Saregama India 665.10 0.60 -3.71 -13.13 -17.76 37.72 223.81 385.12
