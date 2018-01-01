You are here » Home
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
15:19 | 08 Jul
|
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Zee Entertainmen
|575.70
|1.28
|4.38
|-1.58
|1.18
|8.27
|12.13
|63.20
|Sun TV Network
|892.25
|1.51
|-2.54
|-9.34
|0.22
|8.05
|19.81
|113.82
|TV18 Broadcast
|63.75
|1.67
|5.46
|13.03
|16.23
|52.69
|56.63
|92.02
|Delta Corp
|320.10
|1.68
|-5.91
|-11.78
|29.88
|61.42
|86.76
|260.88
|Dish TV
|65.65
|-1.35
|-6.55
|-12.12
|-18.14
|-16.16
|-36.72
|-22.49
|PVR
|1320.95
|-0.08
|4.13
|-6.38
|1.36
|-2.00
|-7.32
|89.26
|Ent.Network
|698.10
|1.12
|-0.71
|-1.08
|-5.98
|-17.88
|-16.28
|4.53
|Prime Focus
|95.40
|-1.19
|-4.36
|-11.67
|-11.75
|-7.29
|18.95
|135.27
|Hathway Cable
|33.60
|-2.75
|-6.41
|-14.39
|-16.00
|3.86
|-10.40
|-36.96
|Inox Leisure
|262.45
|-2.07
|-3.74
|-13.10
|-8.31
|9.88
|3.80
|50.06
|Music Broadcast
|370.25
|-3.53
|-6.31
|4.87
|-3.47
|-6.38
|(-)
|(-)
|Wonderla Holiday
|358.25
|-0.32
|-4.87
|-7.36
|-0.76
|2.46
|-5.82
|26.37
|Den Networks
|93.70
|0.05
|-5.59
|-15.51
|-10.93
|6.48
|15.18
|-20.46
|Zee Media
|38.40
|0.52
|-6.80
|-13.22
|-8.46
|6.52
|6.82
|120.06
|GTPL Hathway
|146.55
|-4.56
|-11.34
|-12.77
|-12.25
|6.93
|(-)
|(-)
|Eros Intl.Media
|173.15
|-1.03
|-10.19
|-14.60
|-14.54
|-16.05
|-13.75
|-59.72
|Shemaroo Entert.
|514.60
|1.39
|-2.13
|0.75
|27.93
|49.75
|25.05
|140.58
|Balaji Telefilms
|130.75
|2.55
|-4.60
|-12.10
|-16.29
|-19.24
|43.21
|81.98
|Siti Networks
|14.45
|-7.37
|-21.25
|-26.84
|-44.10
|-43.99
|-61.82
|-61.10
|Saregama India
|665.10
|0.60
|-3.71
|-13.13
|-17.76
|37.72
|223.81
|385.12
Quick Links for Creative Eye: