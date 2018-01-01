You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul
|Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Picturehouse
|4.60
|17.35
|24.04
|9.25
|-1.10
|2.24
|2.05
|VCU Data
|11.52
|-4.95
|17.86
|1.68
|0.26
|0.16
|72.00
|Baba Arts
|2.48
|-0.80
|14.88
|11.39
|0.55
|0.00
|-
|Ajwa Fun World
|23.10
|2.44
|14.76
|0.28
|-0.37
|0.00
|-
|52 Weeks Enter.
|4.11
|0.00
|14.34
|14.77
|-0.40
|0.49
|8.39
|Radaan Media.
|2.43
|-4.71
|13.16
|7.19
|0.15
|0.15
|16.20
|Encash Entert.
|25.85
|-1.90
|10.08
|2.89
|0.10
|0.04
|646.25
|Jain Studios
|3.51
|-4.36
|10.04
|5.30
|0.59
|0.00
|-
|Mediaone Global
|5.46
|0.00
|8.04
|106.85
|28.84
|0.00
|-
|Vision Cinemas
|1.42
|0.00
|7.70
|0.89
|0.20
|0.03
|47.33
|Creative Eye
|3.30
|-0.30
|6.62
|1.56
|-1.16
|0.00
|-
|Padmalaya Tele.
|3.61
|-5.00
|6.14
|0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Luharuka Media
|0.56
|-1.75
|5.25
|0.96
|0.03
|0.03
|18.67
|Broadcast Init.
|2.07
|-4.17
|5.24
|2.44
|-5.45
|0.00
|-
|Sea TV Network
|4.10
|-0.73
|4.93
|2.56
|0.24
|0.00
|-
|P. B. Films
|2.48
|-4.98
|3.58
|0.03
|-0.26
|0.00
|-
|Sowbhagya Media
|2.58
|-1.90
|2.82
|0.68
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Kohinoor Broad.
|0.24
|-4.00
|2.65
|0.02
|-0.26
|0.00
|-
|Filmcity Media
|0.81
|0.00
|2.48
|0.22
|0.01
|0.01
|81.00
|Hathway Bhawani
|2.86
|-4.67
|2.32
|1.27
|0.07
|0.00
|-
