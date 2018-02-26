JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Eye Ltd

Creative Eye Ltd.

BSE: 532392 Sector: Media
NSE: CREATIVEYE ISIN Code: INE230B01021
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.01
(-0.30%)
OPEN

3.47

 HIGH

3.47

 LOW

3.30
NSE 15:19 | 08 Jul Creative Eye Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.47
CLOSE 3.31
VOLUME 1502
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 3.47 3.47 3.30 3.30 1502 6
09-03-2018 3.30 3.31 3.30 3.31 162 4
08-03-2018 3.45 3.45 3.45 3.45 5 1
07-03-2018 3.75 3.99 3.61 3.61 11410 10
06-03-2018 3.96 3.96 3.76 3.80 14005 10
05-03-2018 4.24 4.24 3.95 3.95 8899 14
01-03-2018 3.99 4.15 3.99 4.15 4730 10
28-02-2018 4.20 4.20 4.19 4.19 6030 5
27-02-2018 4.05 4.05 4.05 4.05 1568 4
26-02-2018 3.86 3.86 3.86 3.86 15140 6
23-02-2018 3.68 3.68 3.38 3.68 630 4
21-02-2018 3.49 3.51 3.49 3.51 199 3
20-02-2018 4.04 4.04 3.67 3.67 5125 4
19-02-2018 3.80 3.85 3.80 3.85 3698 4
16-02-2018 3.75 4.10 3.75 3.80 954 6
15-02-2018 4.10 4.10 3.94 3.94 1500 6
08-02-2018 3.90 3.95 3.90 3.95 1800 5
07-02-2018 3.85 3.85 3.85 3.85 500 2
05-02-2018 4.18 4.18 3.80 3.80 101 2
02-02-2018 3.99 4.03 3.99 3.99 11410 15
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Eye:

Back to Top