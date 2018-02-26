You are here » Home
» » Creative Eye Ltd
Creative Eye Ltd.
|BSE: 532392
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CREATIVEYE
|ISIN Code: INE230B01021
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
3.30
|
-0.01
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
3.47
|
HIGH
3.47
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
15:19 | 08 Jul
|
Creative Eye Ltd
|OPEN
|3.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|3.47
|CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1502
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|3.30
|Buy Qty
|998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|1023
|52-Week high
|5.80
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.62
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|483.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Creative Eye Ltd. (CREATIVEYE) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|3.47
|3.47
|3.30
|3.30
|1502
|6
|09-03-2018
|3.30
|3.31
|3.30
|3.31
|162
|4
|08-03-2018
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|5
|1
|07-03-2018
|3.75
|3.99
|3.61
|3.61
|11410
|10
|06-03-2018
|3.96
|3.96
|3.76
|3.80
|14005
|10
|05-03-2018
|4.24
|4.24
|3.95
|3.95
|8899
|14
|01-03-2018
|3.99
|4.15
|3.99
|4.15
|4730
|10
|28-02-2018
|4.20
|4.20
|4.19
|4.19
|6030
|5
|27-02-2018
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|1568
|4
|26-02-2018
|3.86
|3.86
|3.86
|3.86
|15140
|6
|23-02-2018
|3.68
|3.68
|3.38
|3.68
|630
|4
|21-02-2018
|3.49
|3.51
|3.49
|3.51
|199
|3
|20-02-2018
|4.04
|4.04
|3.67
|3.67
|5125
|4
|19-02-2018
|3.80
|3.85
|3.80
|3.85
|3698
|4
|16-02-2018
|3.75
|4.10
|3.75
|3.80
|954
|6
|15-02-2018
|4.10
|4.10
|3.94
|3.94
|1500
|6
|08-02-2018
|3.90
|3.95
|3.90
|3.95
|1800
|5
|07-02-2018
|3.85
|3.85
|3.85
|3.85
|500
|2
|05-02-2018
|4.18
|4.18
|3.80
|3.80
|101
|2
|02-02-2018
|3.99
|4.03
|3.99
|3.99
|11410
|15
Quick Links for Creative Eye:
Back to Top