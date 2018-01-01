JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Merchants Ltd

Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
OPEN 35.50
CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Filter:

Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.09 0.95 0.04
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.34 -1.37 -0.03
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.30 0.50 -0.01
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.01 0.95
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.03 -0.86 0.91
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.06 0.09 0.95
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Merchants: