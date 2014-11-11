You are here » Home
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|14-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsKindly note that the meeting of the board of directors ...
|14-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsBoard Meeting of the Company will be held on 14th Augus...
|24-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on 24th May 2017 to consider a...
|14-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that a Board Meeting of the Comp...
|14-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that Board Meeting of the Compan...
|13-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Dir...
|22-07-2016
|Board Meeting
|Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that the Independent Directors M...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of...
|09-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19-12-2014
|Board Meeting
|Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
|15-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
|14-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
Quick Links for Creative Merchants: