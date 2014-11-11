JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Merchants Ltd

Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
OPEN 35.50
CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00

Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
14-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-12-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsKindly note that the meeting of the board of directors ...
14-08-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsBoard Meeting of the Company will be held on 14th Augus...
24-05-2017 Board Meeting Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on 24th May 2017 to consider a...
14-02-2017 Board Meeting Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that a Board Meeting of the Comp...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that Board Meeting of the Compan...
13-08-2016 Board Meeting Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Dir...
22-07-2016 Board Meeting Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that the Independent Directors M...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of...
09-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
19-12-2014 Board Meeting Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
15-11-2014 Board Meeting Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
14-11-2014 Board Meeting Creative Merchants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Merchants: