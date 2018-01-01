JUST IN
Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves 0.14 0.13 0.12
Total Shareholders Funds 5.14 5.13 5.12
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.01 0.01 0.00
Total Debt 0.01 0.01 0.00
Total Liabilities 5.15 5.14 5.12
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.00 0.00 0.00
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.25 0.75
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 3.53 9.41 1.47
Sundry Debtors 1.01 7.59 11.55
Cash and Bank 0.06 0.09 0.95
Loans and Advances 3.78 3.72 1.75
Total Current Assets 8.38 20.81 15.72
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 3.22 15.92 11.32
Provisions 0.01 0.01 0.03
Net Current Assets 5.15 4.88 4.37
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 5.15 5.13 5.12
