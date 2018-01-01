You are here » Home
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
Filter:
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves
|0.14
|0.13
|0.12
|Total Shareholders Funds
|5.14
|5.13
|5.12
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|5.15
|5.14
|5.12
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.25
|0.75
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|3.53
|9.41
|1.47
|Sundry Debtors
|1.01
|7.59
|11.55
|Cash and Bank
|0.06
|0.09
|0.95
|Loans and Advances
|3.78
|3.72
|1.75
|Total Current Assets
|8.38
|20.81
|15.72
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|3.22
|15.92
|11.32
|Provisions
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Net Current Assets
|5.15
|4.88
|4.37
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|5.15
|5.13
|5.12
