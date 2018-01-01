You are here » Home
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
Filter:
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|23.59
|51.12
|11.35
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.09
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.08
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Profit After Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|
|Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves
|0.14
|0.13
|0.12
|Net Worth
|5.14
|5.13
|5.12
|Loans
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Gross Block
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.25
|0.75
|Cash
|0.06
|0.09
|0.95
|Debtors
|1.01
|7.59
|11.55
|Net Working Capital
|5.15
|4.88
|4.37
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|0.08
|0.06
|0.79
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.04
|0.02
|0.44
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.02
|0.03
|0.11
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
