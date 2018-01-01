You are here » Home
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|23.59
|51.12
|11.35
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|23.59
|51.12
|11.35
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.09
|Stock Adjustments
|-5.89
|7.94
|0.00
|Total Income
|17.76
|59.13
|11.44
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|17.52
|58.85
|11.31
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.19
|0.10
|0.03
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|17.73
|59.09
|11.34
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|0.09
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.08
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
