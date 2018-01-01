JUST IN
Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 23.59 51.12 11.35
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 23.59 51.12 11.35
Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.09
Stock Adjustments -5.89 7.94 0.00
Total Income 17.76 59.13 11.44
Expenditure
Raw Materials 17.52 58.85 11.31
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.02 0.03 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.01 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.19 0.10 0.03
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.10 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 17.73 59.09 11.34
Operating Profit 0.02 0.03 0.09
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.02 0.03 0.09
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Profit Before Tax 0.01 0.02 0.08
Tax 0.00 0.01 0.03
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0.05
