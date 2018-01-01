JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Merchants Ltd

Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
OPEN 35.50
CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Filter:

Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.25 5.09
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.25 5.09
Expenditure 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.19 5.03
Operating Profit 0.00 -0.01 -0.03 0.05 0.06
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 -0.01 -0.03 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.00 -0.01 -0.03 0.05 0.06
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 -0.01 -0.03 0.05 0.06
EPS (Rs) 0.00 -0.03 -0.06 0.11 0.11
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Merchants: