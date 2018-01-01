You are here » Home
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
Filter:
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|1.18
|1.14
|1.37
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Inventory turnover ratio
|3.65
|9.40
|7.72
|Debtors turnover ratio
|5.49
|5.34
|1.95
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|0.08
|0.08
|0.79
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.04
|0.02
|0.44
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.19
|0.39
|1.57
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.19
|0.20
|0.98
Creative Merchants: