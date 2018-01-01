JUST IN
Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 1.18 1.14 1.37
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Inventory turnover ratio 3.65 9.40 7.72
Debtors turnover ratio 5.49 5.34 1.95
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 0.08 0.08 0.79
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.04 0.02 0.44
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.19 0.39 1.57
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.19 0.20 0.98
