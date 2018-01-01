You are here » Home
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
Filter:
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|21.21
|2.43
|10.07
|41.05
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.01
|21.21
|2.43
|10.14
|41.05
|Total Expenditure
|0.05
|21.20
|2.43
|10.19
|40.97
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.08
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.08
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.08
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.47
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.33
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.03
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
