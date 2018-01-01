JUST IN
Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.01 18.12 41.05 0.36 0.47
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.01 18.12 41.05 0.36 0.47
Total Expenditure 0.05 18.22 40.79 0.34 0.44
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.10 0.26 0.02 0.03
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.04 -0.10 0.26 0.02 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.04 -0.10 0.26 0.01 0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.04 -0.10 0.26 0.00 0.02
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.04 -0.10 0.26 0.00 0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 0.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.20 0.52 0.01 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.05
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 93.34
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.66
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
