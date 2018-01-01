You are here » Home
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
Filter:
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|23.65
|51.12
|11.44
|0.74
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|23.65
|51.18
|11.44
|0.74
|0.11
|Total Expenditure
|23.64
|51.16
|11.35
|0.70
|0.09
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|0.09
|0.03
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|0.09
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.01
|0.03
|0.08
|0.03
|0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|0.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.13
|0.12
|0.00
|0.03
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.03
|0.11
|0.04
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.47
|0.47
|0.05
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|93.33
|93.33
|93.34
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|6.67
|6.66
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
