Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Company Information
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Whole-time Director :
|Naman Bhanubhai Shah
|Director :
|Pankaj Ramanbhai Jadav
|Director :
|Maneklal Shivabhai Patel
|Director :
|Kala Sharma
|AUDITOR :
|V D Shukla & Co/Jignesh Domadiya & Co
|IND NAME :
|Trading
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|60 Vadhawa Complex, Mandi Kesar Ganj Near Union ba,Ludhiana,Punjab-141008
|Ph : 91-161-2545237
|WEBSITE : http://www.creativemerchants.co.in
|E-mail : creativemerchants1984@gmail.com
