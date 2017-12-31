Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec
|Creative Merchants Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.75
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Announcements
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
15/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
15/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Board Meeting Is Scheduled On 14Th February 2018
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
02/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30.09.2017
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Board Meeting On December 14 2017
08/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Reg. 40(10) - PCS Certificate For Transfer/Transmission/Transposition
05/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
05/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
05/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Scrutinizers Report
03/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Outcome of AGM
02/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Financial Results For June 302017
21/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Board Meeting Adjourned
14/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Board Meeting On August 14 2017
08/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2017
13/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Financial Results For March 312017
02/06/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Financial Results For March 31 2017
24/05/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
24/05/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Creative Merchants Ltd Reg. 40(10) - PCS Certificate For Transfer/Transmission/Transposition
13/04/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Creative Merchants:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices