Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec
|Creative Merchants Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|GAIL (India)
|446.40
|8.90
|2.03
|48148.85
|General Insuranc
|700.20
|-3.15
|-0.45
|26313.62
|Petronet LNG
|230.80
|0.30
|0.13
|24616.03
|Future Retail
|499.25
|5.50
|1.11
|17980.46
|New India Assura
|682.20
|4.95
|0.73
|17554.22
|PTC India
|91.95
|1.80
|2.00
|14074.83
|Avenue Super.
|1314.90
|10.75
|0.82
|12740.41
|MMTC
|48.00
|2.30
|5.03
|11708.36
|Adani Enterp.
|162.60
|6.60
|4.23
|8595.01
|S T C
|140.65
|0.25
|0.18
|7814.49
|ICICI Lombard
|816.00
|9.05
|1.12
|6157.78
|DCM Shriram
|482.05
|-4.90
|-1.01
|5732.46
|Container Corpn.
|1238.10
|-9.25
|-0.74
|5675.10
|Voltas
|638.50
|9.40
|1.49
|5410.36
|Gujarat Gas
|849.55
|-5.45
|-0.64
|5092.61
|Amrapali Inds.
|5.30
|-0.26
|-4.68
|4931.35
|Adani Ports
|386.05
|8.75
|2.32
|4878.86
|Kothari Products
|149.10
|2.05
|1.39
|4348.04
|Tube Investments
|258.85
|-2.05
|-0.79
|4108.57
|JVL Agro Indus
|23.65
|-0.10
|-0.42
|3857.18
