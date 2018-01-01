JUST IN
Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
General Insuranc 700.20 -0.45 243.51 168.79 0.00 48526.95
GAIL (India) 446.40 2.03 30675.90 28506.19 3803.39 45297.85
Adani Ports 386.05 2.32 9476.76 8389.59 1458.08 37165.88
New India Assura 682.20 0.73 307.42 307.42 56.69 35998.30
SJVN 34.95 0.14 13501.63 7979.90 441.76 14773.82
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.13 9113.37 8423.04 48.55 11704.21
Lanco Infratech 1.01 -4.72 442.47 311.44 1.08 11636.88
Adani Enterp. 162.60 4.23 1317.52 1162.01 621.60 11074.53
Reliance Nav.Eng 35.10 3.69 6158.27 5063.67 4109.63 9926.99
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -0.74 4066.03 3369.82 507.10 8924.63
ABG Shipyard 9.29 -0.85 1316.83 675.74 1945.07 6474.55
Avenue Super. 1314.90 0.82 2744.40 2521.53 152.89 5319.57
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 -1.93 3527.70 3165.68 686.37 5167.21
ICICI Lombard 816.00 1.12 371.56 371.56 11.11 4888.81
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 1086.28 788.50 169.82 4399.08
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -0.64 5916.17 4901.68 505.72 4034.56
Future Retail 499.25 1.11 604.50 553.78 11.85 3987.43
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 62.33 45.58 0.47 3933.19
DCM Shriram 482.05 -1.01 2072.86 1923.38 32.54 3801.78
PTC India 91.95 2.00 30.89 24.73 0.00 3800.40
