Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Avenue Super. 1,314.90 82,060.28 12,740.41 482.64 5,319.57
Adani Ports 386.05 79,949.03 4,878.86 3,100.61 37,165.88
GAIL (India) 446.40 75,499.63 48,882.99 3,502.91 45,297.85
General Insuranc 700.20 61,421.54 26,313.62 2,857.85 48,526.95
New India Assura 682.20 56,213.28 17,554.22 819.82 35,998.30
ICICI Lombard 816.00 37,042.32 6,157.78 622.10 4,888.81
Petronet LNG 230.80 34,620.00 24,616.03 1,705.67 11,704.21
Container Corpn. 1,238.10 30,174.97 5,675.10 858.02 8,924.63
Future Retail 499.25 25,062.35 17,980.46 368.28 3,987.43
3M India 20,179.55 22,742.35 2,457.85 240.76 1,258.10
Indraprastha Gas 303.40 21,238.00 4,222.51 571.07 2,946.90
Voltas 638.50 21,127.97 5,472.58 486.19 3,132.04
Adani Enterp. 162.60 17,882.75 8,595.01 221.64 11,074.53
Info Edg.(India) 1,223.00 14,892.47 802.11 204.40 1,988.79
SJVN 34.95 14,457.52 2,468.66 1,544.14 14,773.82
CRISIL 1,941.45 13,920.20 1,129.59 255.65 736.82
Rain Industries 392.45 13,200.06 44.85 31.34 1,397.77
Gujarat Gas 849.55 11,696.60 5,237.87 219.50 4,034.56
Trent 334.15 11,103.80 1,847.32 106.87 1,948.00
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 11,025.70 1,027.55 496.64 5,167.21
