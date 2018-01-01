You are here » Home » » Creative Merchants Ltd
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec
|Creative Merchants Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.75
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|UTL Industries
|7.35
|4.40
|24.25
|0.02
|-0.06
|0.31
|23.71
|Pazel Intl.
|1.30
|-4.41
|22.89
|2.53
|0.27
|0.00
|-
|Aroma Ent.
|46.80
|0.00
|22.84
|8.51
|2.27
|0.00
|-
|Catvision Ltd
|40.00
|0.76
|21.80
|18.85
|0.66
|5.94
|6.73
|Chemtech Indust.
|17.00
|4.62
|19.53
|14.36
|-0.70
|0.21
|80.95
|Risa Internatio.
|1.22
|-1.61
|19.46
|0.45
|-0.12
|0.00
|-
|Thacker & Co.
|172.00
|-4.44
|18.92
|1.01
|0.07
|0.78
|220.51
|Vyapar Inds.
|30.50
|-4.69
|18.70
|14.41
|0.12
|0.00
|-
|Pincon Lifestyle
|6.15
|-1.91
|18.60
|133.00
|3.94
|3.61
|1.70
|Neeraj Paper Mkt
|16.80
|5.00
|18.48
|60.17
|0.17
|0.89
|18.88
|Creative Mercha.
|35.50
|0.00
|17.75
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|1775.00
|Gautam Exim
|55.00
|0.00
|16.94
|81.33
|0.17
|2.58
|21.32
|Golden Bull
|3.47
|0.00
|16.45
|0.77
|-0.11
|0.00
|-
|Shantai Indust.
|108.80
|5.58
|16.32
|11.66
|0.08
|4.99
|21.80
|Sinner Energy
|8.00
|4.03
|16.24
|3.28
|0.08
|0.08
|100.00
|Brawn Biotech
|53.60
|-3.16
|16.08
|16.77
|0.38
|4.51
|11.88
|Prism Medico
|26.00
|-3.70
|15.76
|4.72
|-0.12
|0.00
|-
|Northlink Fiscal
|30.00
|0.33
|15.75
|1.01
|0.03
|0.17
|176.47
|Trident Tools
|11.10
|-4.72
|15.58
|0.01
|-1.46
|0.00
|-
|SRU Steels
|19.20
|20.00
|15.34
|0.47
|0.18
|0.63
|30.48
Quick Links for Creative Merchants:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices