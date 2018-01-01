JUST IN
Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
UTL Industries 7.35 4.40 24.25 0.02 -0.06 0.31 23.71
Pazel Intl. 1.30 -4.41 22.89 2.53 0.27 0.00 -
Aroma Ent. 46.80 0.00 22.84 8.51 2.27 0.00 -
Catvision Ltd 40.00 0.76 21.80 18.85 0.66 5.94 6.73
Chemtech Indust. 17.00 4.62 19.53 14.36 -0.70 0.21 80.95
Risa Internatio. 1.22 -1.61 19.46 0.45 -0.12 0.00 -
Thacker & Co. 172.00 -4.44 18.92 1.01 0.07 0.78 220.51
Vyapar Inds. 30.50 -4.69 18.70 14.41 0.12 0.00 -
Pincon Lifestyle 6.15 -1.91 18.60 133.00 3.94 3.61 1.70
Neeraj Paper Mkt 16.80 5.00 18.48 60.17 0.17 0.89 18.88
Creative Mercha. 35.50 0.00 17.75 0.01 0.00 0.02 1775.00
Gautam Exim 55.00 0.00 16.94 81.33 0.17 2.58 21.32
Golden Bull 3.47 0.00 16.45 0.77 -0.11 0.00 -
Shantai Indust. 108.80 5.58 16.32 11.66 0.08 4.99 21.80
Sinner Energy 8.00 4.03 16.24 3.28 0.08 0.08 100.00
Brawn Biotech 53.60 -3.16 16.08 16.77 0.38 4.51 11.88
Prism Medico 26.00 -3.70 15.76 4.72 -0.12 0.00 -
Northlink Fiscal 30.00 0.33 15.75 1.01 0.03 0.17 176.47
Trident Tools 11.10 -4.72 15.58 0.01 -1.46 0.00 -
SRU Steels 19.20 20.00 15.34 0.47 0.18 0.63 30.48

