Creative Merchants Ltd.

BSE: 538504 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896P01011
BSE 15:53 | 23 Dec Creative Merchants Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Merchants Ltd
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.50
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 35.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1775.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.50
Sell Qty 6032.00
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
23-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 275 3
21-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 1210 6
18-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 11 4
17-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 10 1
16-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 211 4
15-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 66 3
14-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 631 6
11-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 582 11
10-12-2015 35.50 35.50 35.50 35.50 5 1
09-12-2015 35.55 35.55 35.55 35.55 71 4
08-12-2015 37.40 37.40 37.40 37.40 351 6
07-12-2015 39.35 39.35 39.35 39.35 276 6
04-12-2015 41.40 41.40 41.40 41.40 205 5
03-12-2015 43.55 43.55 43.55 43.55 1291 8
02-12-2015 45.80 45.80 45.80 45.80 30 2
01-12-2015 50.70 50.70 48.20 48.20 182 7
30-11-2015 50.70 50.70 50.70 50.70 225 5
26-11-2015 50.70 50.70 50.70 50.70 251 3
23-11-2015 50.70 50.70 50.70 50.70 300 2
19-11-2015 50.70 50.70 50.70 50.70 120 2
