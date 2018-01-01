You are here » Home
» » Creative Merchants Ltd
Creative Merchants Ltd.
|BSE: 538504
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896P01011
|
BSE
15:53 | 23 Dec
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Merchants Ltd
|OPEN
|35.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|35.50
|CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|35.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|6032.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1775.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Creative Merchants Ltd. (CREATIVEMERCHA) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|23-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|275
|3
|21-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|1210
|6
|18-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|11
|4
|17-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|10
|1
|16-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|211
|4
|15-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|66
|3
|14-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|631
|6
|11-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|582
|11
|10-12-2015
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|5
|1
|09-12-2015
|35.55
|35.55
|35.55
|35.55
|71
|4
|08-12-2015
|37.40
|37.40
|37.40
|37.40
|351
|6
|07-12-2015
|39.35
|39.35
|39.35
|39.35
|276
|6
|04-12-2015
|41.40
|41.40
|41.40
|41.40
|205
|5
|03-12-2015
|43.55
|43.55
|43.55
|43.55
|1291
|8
|02-12-2015
|45.80
|45.80
|45.80
|45.80
|30
|2
|01-12-2015
|50.70
|50.70
|48.20
|48.20
|182
|7
|30-11-2015
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|225
|5
|26-11-2015
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|251
|3
|23-11-2015
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|300
|2
|19-11-2015
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|120
|2
Quick Links for Creative Merchants:
Back to Top