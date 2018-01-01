You are here » Home
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - BULK DEALS
|DATE
|CLIENT NAME
|EXCHANGE
|TRANSACTION
|QUANTITY
|PRICE
|09-01-2018
|
VIKRAM JAYANTILAL
|NSE
|SELL
|56000
|145.98
|09-01-2018
|
VIKRAM JAYANTILAL
|NSE
|BUY
|1600
|154.40
|09-01-2018
|
ZAHRA M BHARMAL
|NSE
|BUY
|33600
|146.00
|13-04-2017
|
HARDIK R BAGADIA
|NSE
|SELL
|30400
|85.50
|13-04-2017
|
VIKRAM SHARES & STOCK BROKING P
VT LTD
|NSE
|BUY
|44800
|85.62
|12-04-2017
|
JAYANTILAL HANSRAJ LODHA
|NSE
|BUY
|123200
|80.48
