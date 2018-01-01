JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - BULK DEALS

TYPE: Exchange: Transaction:
From: To:
Client Name:
DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
09-01-2018 VIKRAM JAYANTILAL NSE SELL 56000 145.98
09-01-2018 VIKRAM JAYANTILAL NSE BUY 1600 154.40
09-01-2018 ZAHRA M BHARMAL NSE BUY 33600 146.00
13-04-2017 HARDIK R BAGADIA NSE SELL 30400 85.50
13-04-2017 VIKRAM SHARES & STOCK BROKING P
VT LTD 		NSE BUY 44800 85.62
12-04-2017 JAYANTILAL HANSRAJ LODHA NSE BUY 123200 80.48

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Peripherals & Distribution: