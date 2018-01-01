You are here » Home
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.36
|1.83
|1.55
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-3.71
|9.47
|-0.81
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.18
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|3.20
|-8.87
|1.27
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.63
|0.53
|0.29
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.73
|2.36
|1.83
