Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.36 1.83 1.55
Net Cash From Operating Activities -3.71 9.47 -0.81
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.11 -0.08 -0.18
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 3.20 -8.87 1.27
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.63 0.53 0.29
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.73 2.36 1.83
