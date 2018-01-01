You are here » Home
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE
ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.00
|2.00
|1.50
|Reserves
|7.56
|8.22
|7.56
|Total Shareholders Funds
|11.56
|10.22
|9.06
|Secured Loans
|16.35
|14.64
|21.31
|Unsecured Loans
|6.95
|2.94
|3.56
|Total Debt
|23.30
|17.58
|24.87
|Total Liabilities
|34.86
|27.80
|33.93
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|1.85
|1.85
|0.44
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|20.94
|12.95
|17.11
|Sundry Debtors
|28.29
|17.20
|13.04
|Cash and Bank
|1.73
|2.36
|1.83
|Loans and Advances
|10.57
|4.45
|7.15
|Total Current Assets
|61.53
|36.96
|39.13
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|26.25
|8.95
|5.54
|Provisions
|0.70
|0.52
|0.11
|Net Current Assets
|34.58
|27.49
|33.48
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|34.86
|27.80
|33.92
