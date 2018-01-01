JUST IN
BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.00 2.00 1.50
Reserves 7.56 8.22 7.56
Total Shareholders Funds 11.56 10.22 9.06
Secured Loans 16.35 14.64 21.31
Unsecured Loans 6.95 2.94 3.56
Total Debt 23.30 17.58 24.87
Total Liabilities 34.86 27.80 33.93
Application of Funds
Gross Block 1.85 1.85 0.44
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 20.94 12.95 17.11
Sundry Debtors 28.29 17.20 13.04
Cash and Bank 1.73 2.36 1.83
Loans and Advances 10.57 4.45 7.15
Total Current Assets 61.53 36.96 39.13
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 26.25 8.95 5.54
Provisions 0.70 0.52 0.11
Net Current Assets 34.58 27.49 33.48
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 34.86 27.80 33.92
