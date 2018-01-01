You are here » Home
» » Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Filter:
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|210.95
|198.62
|184.48
|Operating Profit
|5.17
|5.17
|3.68
|Other Income
|1.06
|-0.04
|0.14
|Interest
|2.91
|3.36
|2.20
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.21
|0.37
|Profit Before Tax
|2.11
|1.60
|1.11
|Tax
|0.77
|0.47
|0.35
|Profit After Tax
|1.34
|1.13
|0.76
|
|Share Capital
|4.00
|2.00
|1.50
|Reserves
|7.56
|8.22
|7.56
|Net Worth
|11.56
|10.22
|9.06
|Loans
|23.30
|17.58
|24.87
|Gross Block
|1.85
|1.85
|0.44
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|1.73
|2.36
|1.83
|Debtors
|28.29
|17.20
|13.04
|Net Working Capital
|34.58
|27.49
|33.48
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|2.45
|2.60
|1.99
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.64
|0.57
|0.41
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|3.35
|5.64
|5.10
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Creative Peripherals & Distribution: