Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 210.95 198.62 184.48
Operating Profit 5.17 5.17 3.68
Other Income 1.06 -0.04 0.14
Interest 2.91 3.36 2.20
Depreciation 0.15 0.21 0.37
Profit Before Tax 2.11 1.60 1.11
Tax 0.77 0.47 0.35
Profit After Tax 1.34 1.13 0.76
 
Share Capital 4.00 2.00 1.50
Reserves 7.56 8.22 7.56
Net Worth 11.56 10.22 9.06
Loans 23.30 17.58 24.87
Gross Block 1.85 1.85 0.44
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 1.73 2.36 1.83
Debtors 28.29 17.20 13.04
Net Working Capital 34.58 27.49 33.48
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 2.45 2.60 1.99
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.64 0.57 0.41
Earning Per Share (Rs) 3.35 5.64 5.10
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
