Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 210.95 198.62 184.48
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 210.95 198.62 184.48
Other Income 1.06 -0.04 0.14
Stock Adjustments 7.99 -4.16 1.70
Total Income 220.00 194.42 186.32
Expenditure
Raw Materials 204.87 178.36 171.82
Power & Fuel Cost 0.10 0.17 0.00
Employee Cost 4.96 5.90 6.19
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 3.50 3.60 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 1.40 1.22 4.62
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 214.83 189.25 182.63
Operating Profit 5.17 5.17 3.68
Interest 2.91 3.36 2.20
Gross Profit 2.26 1.81 1.48
Depreciation 0.15 0.21 0.37
Profit Before Tax 2.11 1.60 1.11
Tax 0.77 0.47 0.35
Net Profit 1.34 1.13 0.76
