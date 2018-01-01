You are here » Home
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|210.95
|198.62
|184.48
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|210.95
|198.62
|184.48
|Other Income
|1.06
|-0.04
|0.14
|Stock Adjustments
|7.99
|-4.16
|1.70
|Total Income
|220.00
|194.42
|186.32
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|204.87
|178.36
|171.82
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.10
|0.17
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|4.96
|5.90
|6.19
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|3.50
|3.60
|0.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|1.40
|1.22
|4.62
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|214.83
|189.25
|182.63
|Operating Profit
|5.17
|5.17
|3.68
|Interest
|2.91
|3.36
|2.20
|Gross Profit
|2.26
|1.81
|1.48
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.21
|0.37
|Profit Before Tax
|2.11
|1.60
|1.11
|Tax
|0.77
|0.47
|0.35
|Net Profit
|1.34
|1.13
|0.76
