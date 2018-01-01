Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 120.56 91.45 102.49 96.09

Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 120.56 91.45 102.49 96.09

Total Expenditure 117.51 89.34 99.48 93.92

Operating Profit 3.05 2.11 3.00 2.17

Interest 1.55 1.36 1.96 1.40

Gross Profit 1.50 0.76 1.05 0.77

Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.11 0.11

PBT 1.43 0.71 1.05 0.66

Tax 0.55 0.25 0.36 0.22

Net Profit/(Loss) 0.88 0.46 0.69 0.44

Minority Interest After NP - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 0.88 0.46 0.69 0.44

Equity Share Capital 4.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7.56 8.68 8.22 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 3.31 2.29 4.60 2.18

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00