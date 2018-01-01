You are here » Home
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|120.56
|91.45
|102.49
|96.09
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|120.56
|91.45
|102.49
|96.09
|Total Expenditure
|117.51
|89.34
|99.48
|93.92
|Operating Profit
|3.05
|2.11
|3.00
|2.17
|Interest
|1.55
|1.36
|1.96
|1.40
|Gross Profit
|1.50
|0.76
|1.05
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.11
|0.11
|PBT
|1.43
|0.71
|1.05
|0.66
|Tax
|0.55
|0.25
|0.36
|0.22
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.88
|0.46
|0.69
|0.44
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.88
|0.46
|0.69
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7.56
|8.68
|8.22
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|3.31
|2.29
|4.60
|2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
