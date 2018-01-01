JUST IN
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16
Net Sales/Income From Operations 212.01 198.58
Other Income 0.00 0.00
Total Income 212.01 198.58
Total Expenditure 206.85 193.41
Operating Profit 5.17 5.17
Interest 2.91 3.36
Gross Profit 2.26 1.81
Depreciation 0.15 0.21
PBT 2.14 1.71
Tax 0.80 0.58
Net Profit/(Loss) 1.34 1.13
Minority Interest After NP - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 1.34 1.13
Equity Share Capital 4.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7.56 8.22
EPS
Basic EPS 5.75 7.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

