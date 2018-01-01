You are here » Home
» » Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Filter:
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|212.01
|198.58
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|212.01
|198.58
|Total Expenditure
|206.85
|193.41
|Operating Profit
|5.17
|5.17
|Interest
|2.91
|3.36
|Gross Profit
|2.26
|1.81
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.21
|PBT
|2.14
|1.71
|Tax
|0.80
|0.58
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.34
|1.13
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.34
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7.56
|8.22
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|5.75
|7.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Creative Peripherals & Distribution: