Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|N.A.
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Aug/Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1600
|BSE Code
|538414
|NSE Code
|CREATIVE
|BSE Group
|N.A.
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
The Stock Exchange, NSE - SME Stock Exchange
