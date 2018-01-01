JUST IN
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) N.A.
Book Closure Date (Month) Aug/Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1600
BSE Code 538414
NSE Code CREATIVE
BSE Group N.A.
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, NSE - SME Stock Exchange

