JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00
Indian 68.95 68.95
Total Promoters 68.95 68.95
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 31.05 31.05
Indian Public 19.29 19.68
Others 11.76 11.37
Total Non Promoter 31.05 31.05
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Peripherals & Distribution: