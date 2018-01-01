You are here » Home
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|
|
|
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|
|Indian
|68.95
|68.95
|
|
|
|Total Promoters
|68.95
|68.95
|
|
|
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|
|Non-Institution
|31.05
|31.05
|
|
|
|Indian Public
|19.29
|19.68
|
|
|
|Others
|11.76
|11.37
|
|
|
|Total Non Promoter
|31.05
|31.05
|
|
|
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|
|
|
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|
|
|
