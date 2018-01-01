JUST IN
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
General Insuranc 700.20 -0.45 243.51 168.79 0.00 48526.95
GAIL (India) 446.40 2.03 30675.90 28506.19 3803.39 45297.85
Adani Ports 386.05 2.32 9476.76 8389.59 1458.08 37165.88
New India Assura 682.20 0.73 307.42 307.42 56.69 35998.30
SJVN 34.95 0.14 13501.63 7979.90 441.76 14773.82
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.13 9113.37 8423.04 48.55 11704.21
Lanco Infratech 1.01 -4.72 442.47 311.44 1.08 11636.88
Adani Enterp. 162.60 4.23 1317.52 1162.01 621.60 11074.53
Reliance Nav.Eng 35.10 3.69 6158.27 5063.67 4109.63 9926.99
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -0.74 4066.03 3369.82 507.10 8924.63
ABG Shipyard 9.29 -0.85 1316.83 675.74 1945.07 6474.55
Avenue Super. 1314.90 0.82 2744.40 2521.53 152.89 5319.57
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 -1.93 3527.70 3165.68 686.37 5167.21
ICICI Lombard 816.00 1.12 371.56 371.56 11.11 4888.81
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 1086.28 788.50 169.82 4399.08
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -0.64 5916.17 4901.68 505.72 4034.56
Future Retail 499.25 1.11 604.50 553.78 11.85 3987.43
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 62.33 45.58 0.47 3933.19
DCM Shriram 482.05 -1.01 2072.86 1923.38 32.54 3801.78
PTC India 91.95 2.00 30.89 24.73 0.00 3800.40
