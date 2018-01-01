You are here » Home
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Avenue Super.
|1,314.90
|82,060.28
|12,740.41
|482.64
|5,319.57
|Adani Ports
|386.05
|79,949.03
|4,878.86
|3,100.61
|37,165.88
|GAIL (India)
|446.40
|75,499.63
|48,882.99
|3,502.91
|45,297.85
|General Insuranc
|700.20
|61,421.54
|26,313.62
|2,857.85
|48,526.95
|New India Assura
|682.20
|56,213.28
|17,554.22
|819.82
|35,998.30
|ICICI Lombard
|816.00
|37,042.32
|6,157.78
|622.10
|4,888.81
|Petronet LNG
|230.80
|34,620.00
|24,616.03
|1,705.67
|11,704.21
|Container Corpn.
|1,238.10
|30,174.97
|5,675.10
|858.02
|8,924.63
|Future Retail
|499.25
|25,062.35
|17,980.46
|368.28
|3,987.43
|3M India
|20,179.55
|22,742.35
|2,457.85
|240.76
|1,258.10
|Indraprastha Gas
|303.40
|21,238.00
|4,222.51
|571.07
|2,946.90
|Voltas
|638.50
|21,127.97
|5,472.58
|486.19
|3,132.04
|Adani Enterp.
|162.60
|17,882.75
|8,595.01
|221.64
|11,074.53
|Info Edg.(India)
|1,223.00
|14,892.47
|802.11
|204.40
|1,988.79
|SJVN
|34.95
|14,457.52
|2,468.66
|1,544.14
|14,773.82
|CRISIL
|1,941.45
|13,920.20
|1,129.59
|255.65
|736.82
|Rain Industries
|392.45
|13,200.06
|44.85
|31.34
|1,397.77
|Gujarat Gas
|849.55
|11,696.60
|5,237.87
|219.50
|4,034.56
|Trent
|334.15
|11,103.80
|1,847.32
|106.87
|1,948.00
|Guj.St.Petronet
|195.55
|11,025.70
|1,027.55
|496.64
|5,167.21
