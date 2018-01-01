JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Avenue Super. 1,314.90 82,060.28 12,740.41 482.64 5,319.57
Adani Ports 386.05 79,949.03 4,878.86 3,100.61 37,165.88
GAIL (India) 446.40 75,499.63 48,882.99 3,502.91 45,297.85
General Insuranc 700.20 61,421.54 26,313.62 2,857.85 48,526.95
New India Assura 682.20 56,213.28 17,554.22 819.82 35,998.30
ICICI Lombard 816.00 37,042.32 6,157.78 622.10 4,888.81
Petronet LNG 230.80 34,620.00 24,616.03 1,705.67 11,704.21
Container Corpn. 1,238.10 30,174.97 5,675.10 858.02 8,924.63
Future Retail 499.25 25,062.35 17,980.46 368.28 3,987.43
3M India 20,179.55 22,742.35 2,457.85 240.76 1,258.10
Indraprastha Gas 303.40 21,238.00 4,222.51 571.07 2,946.90
Voltas 638.50 21,127.97 5,472.58 486.19 3,132.04
Adani Enterp. 162.60 17,882.75 8,595.01 221.64 11,074.53
Info Edg.(India) 1,223.00 14,892.47 802.11 204.40 1,988.79
SJVN 34.95 14,457.52 2,468.66 1,544.14 14,773.82
CRISIL 1,941.45 13,920.20 1,129.59 255.65 736.82
Rain Industries 392.45 13,200.06 44.85 31.34 1,397.77
Gujarat Gas 849.55 11,696.60 5,237.87 219.50 4,034.56
Trent 334.15 11,103.80 1,847.32 106.87 1,948.00
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 11,025.70 1,027.55 496.64 5,167.21
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative Peripherals & Distribution: