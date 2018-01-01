You are here » Home » » Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.
|BSE: 538414
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREATIVE
|ISIN Code: INE985W01018
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Kohinoor Techno
|2.20
|4.76
|0.92
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|-
|Trijal Inds.
|1.83
|0.00
|0.92
|0.03
|0.02
|0.00
|-
|Meuse Kara
|1.00
|-4.76
|0.86
|6.73
|0.41
|0.60
|1.67
|Rashel Agrotech
|0.88
|3.53
|0.84
|0.12
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Omkar Overseas
|1.55
|0.00
|0.78
|1.53
|0.00
|0.02
|77.50
|Arms Paper
|1.33
|4.72
|0.73
|0.03
|-1.91
|0.18
|7.39
|Goplee Infotech
|0.63
|-4.55
|0.66
|0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Bronze Trading
|1.28
|0.00
|0.64
|0.56
|-0.07
|0.83
|1.54
|Blue Pearl
|15.38
|4.98
|0.40
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Pervasive Comm.
|9.60
|4.92
|0.10
|2.65
|0.02
|8.25
|1.16
