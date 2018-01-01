JUST IN
Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.

BSE: 538414 Sector: Others
NSE: CREATIVE ISIN Code: INE985W01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd

Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd. (CREATIVE) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Kohinoor Techno 2.20 4.76 0.92 0.02 -0.01 0.00 -
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92 0.03 0.02 0.00 -
Meuse Kara 1.00 -4.76 0.86 6.73 0.41 0.60 1.67
Rashel Agrotech 0.88 3.53 0.84 0.12 0.01 0.00 -
Omkar Overseas 1.55 0.00 0.78 1.53 0.00 0.02 77.50
Arms Paper 1.33 4.72 0.73 0.03 -1.91 0.18 7.39
Goplee Infotech 0.63 -4.55 0.66 0.10 0.00 0.00 -
Bronze Trading 1.28 0.00 0.64 0.56 -0.07 0.83 1.54
Blue Pearl 15.38 4.98 0.40 0.04 0.00 0.00 -
Pervasive Comm. 9.60 4.92 0.10 2.65 0.02 8.25 1.16

