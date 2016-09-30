Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative World Telefilms Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative World Telefilms Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
Link International Corporate Servives Ltd, was incorporated as a public ltd company on 4th Oct.'94 and obtained a certificate of commencement of business on 20th Oct.'94. The Company engaged in Leasing, Hire purchase, Investment Banking, Money Market operations, advisory Services, and etc is promoted by Mr. Jayesh Lodaria, an experienced chartered accountant Due to requirement of funds and to c...> More
Announcement
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended S
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended J
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
-
Authorised KMPs to determine materiality of events/information
Creative World Telefilms Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|6.67
|6.67
|-
Creative World Telefilms Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Frontier Capital
|3.72
|1.92
|0.10
|Mrugesh Trading
|4.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Antariksh Indus.
|1.15
|1.77
|0.02
Creative World Telefilms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Creative World Telefilms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|35.00
