Creative World Telefilms Ltd.

BSE: 530345 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE336B01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative World Telefilms Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative World Telefilms Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Creative World Telefilms Ltd.

Creative World Telefilms Ltd

Link International Corporate Servives Ltd, was incorporated as a public ltd company on 4th Oct.'94 and obtained a certificate of commencement of business on 20th Oct.'94. The Company engaged in Leasing, Hire purchase, Investment Banking, Money Market operations, advisory Services, and etc is promoted by Mr. Jayesh Lodaria, an experienced chartered accountant Due to requirement of funds and to c...> More

Announcement

Creative World Telefilms Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 6.67 6.67 -
Creative World Telefilms Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Frontier Capital 3.72 1.92 0.10
Mrugesh Trading 4.00 0.00 0.10
Antariksh Indus. 1.15 1.77 0.02
Creative World Telefilms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.41
Banks/FIs 0.77
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.30
Creative World Telefilms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
35.00

