Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|30-09-2016
|Book Closure
|29-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|03-10-2013
|Book Closure
|26-09-2013
|30-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|07-09-2012
|Book Closure
|20-09-2012
|28-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|19-09-2011
|Book Closure
|26-09-2011
|30-09-2011
|A.G.M.
