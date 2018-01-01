JUST IN
Creative World Telefilms Ltd.

BSE: 530345 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE336B01018
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2013 2012 2011
Total Interest income 0.03 0.10 0.16
Net interest income 0.03 0.10 0.16
Non-interest income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating income 0.03 0.10 0.16
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax -0.25 -0.01 0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Profit After Tax -0.25 -0.01 0.02
 
Share Capital 6.67 6.67 6.67
Reserves -0.62 -0.36 -0.35
Net Worth 6.05 6.31 6.32
Deposits 0.00 0.00 0.00
Borrowings 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 4.25 4.25 3.95
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
