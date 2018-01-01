You are here » Home
Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Creative World Telefilms Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Total Interest income
|0.03
|0.10
|0.16
|Net interest income
|0.03
|0.10
|0.16
|Non-interest income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating income
|0.03
|0.10
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.01
|0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Profit After Tax
|-0.25
|-0.01
|0.02
|Share Capital
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Reserves
|-0.62
|-0.36
|-0.35
|Net Worth
|6.05
|6.31
|6.32
|Deposits
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Borrowings
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|4.25
|4.25
|3.95
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
