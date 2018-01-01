You are here » Home
Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2016
|Sep-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Expenditure
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
