JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative World Telefilms Ltd

Creative World Telefilms Ltd.

BSE: 530345 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE336B01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative World Telefilms Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Filter:

Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2016 Sep-2016 Jun-2016 Mar-2016 Dec-2015
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Expenditure 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00
Operating Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.03 0.00
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative World Telefilms: