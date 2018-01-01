You are here » Home
» » Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative World Telefilms Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Filter:
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Mar '12
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.10
|Total Expenditure
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|0.28
|0.10
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.25
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.25
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.25
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.25
|0.00
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.25
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.38
|-0.08
|-0.38
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|Share Holding (%)
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.05
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.69
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.58
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.14
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|73.31
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|20.83
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Creative World Telefilms: