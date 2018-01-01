JUST IN
Creative World Telefilms Ltd.

BSE: 530345 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE336B01018
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 530345
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XD
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Kochi Stock Exchange, Hyderabad Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange

