Creative World Telefilms Ltd.

BSE: 530345 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE336B01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative World Telefilms Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative World Telefilms Ltd

Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Suite No 808 Aura Biplex
S V Road Borivali (W)
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-28337338
Phone1 - 91-022-28337338/28990317
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - capfin99@hotmail.com
Corporate Office D/108 Lotus Co-oper Housing So
Ansal Vihar Link Road Extensio
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-28330568/28332108
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

